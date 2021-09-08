KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp’s (NYSE:KAHCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 13th

KKR Acquisition Holdings I’s (NYSE:KAHCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. KKR Acquisition Holdings I had issued 120,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NYSE:KAHCU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday.

