Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

