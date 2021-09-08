Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 40,420 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $34,965,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $28,680,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after buying an additional 709,206 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $24,900,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,011,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

