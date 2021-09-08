KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Equities research analysts at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ BILI opened at $91.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.