KeyCorp Weighs in on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after buying an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

