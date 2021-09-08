KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day moving average of $195.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

