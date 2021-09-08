Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) versus Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Head-To-Head Survey

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 21.39% 9.86% 1.00% Fifth Third Bancorp 31.30% 13.03% 1.32%

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.92 $11.70 million N/A N/A Fifth Third Bancorp $8.40 billion 3.17 $1.43 billion $2.16 17.85

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky Bancshares and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Third Bancorp 0 7 11 1 2.68

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.91, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services to large and middle-market businesses. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit, loan, and lease products to individuals and small businesses. The Consumer Lending segment includes residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and indirect lending activities. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

