Kellner Capital LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 3.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Xilinx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $152.60. 54,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average of $132.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

