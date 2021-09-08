KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Gap Down to $40.27

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.27, but opened at $39.21. KBR shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 59 shares traded.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in KBR by 6.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

