K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNT. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.95.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.