K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

KBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

TSE KBL opened at C$39.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$426.01 million and a P/E ratio of 39.98. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

