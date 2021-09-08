Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 60,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,827,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

JMIA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

