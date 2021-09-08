JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JETG opened at GBX 373.99 ($4.89) on Wednesday. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a quick ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 72.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.25. The stock has a market cap of £590.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.42.

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares alerts:

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.