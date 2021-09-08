Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Veru Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

VERU stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.