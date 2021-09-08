Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

KGC stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

