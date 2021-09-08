Jefferies Financial Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.
MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.
NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.25. 381,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.07. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
