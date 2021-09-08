Jefferies Financial Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.25. 381,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.07. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

