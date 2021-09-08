Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.60% of Berry Global Group worth $52,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

BERY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 4,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

