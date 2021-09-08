Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 786,290 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,548,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 786,290 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $198,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

