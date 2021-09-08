Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 171,874 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,616,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171,874 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 2.9% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 3.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $620,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,295 shares of company stock worth $8,706,954. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,502. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.