Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 25,864 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.48. 179,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,805. The company has a market cap of $630.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

