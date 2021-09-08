Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $47.64 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 814,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $47,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

