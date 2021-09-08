Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $126.93 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.18% of Chubb worth $126,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.40. 14,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,610. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

