Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 589,974 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,974 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.05% of Guidewire Software worth $98,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.58. 3,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,213. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.