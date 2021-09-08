Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $266,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. 36,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

