Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 311,597 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9,885.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.05% of The Progressive worth $30,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PGR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,179. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.