Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) & Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Japan Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Japan Airlines and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50 Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -46.60% -26.02% -12.05% Andritz 3.96% 21.54% 3.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and Andritz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.67 -$2.69 billion N/A N/A Andritz $7.65 billion 0.78 $236.59 million $0.48 23.79

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines.

Summary

Andritz beats Japan Airlines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business. The Others segment includes travel planning and sales. The company was founded on August 1, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

