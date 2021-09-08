Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

