Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.66 Million in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.68% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMLG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,252,000.

MMLG opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

