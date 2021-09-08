Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

