Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $307,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $423.59 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.07.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.