Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,014 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $207.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

