Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 159 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $469.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $286.18 and a 12 month high of $476.53.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

