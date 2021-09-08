Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 33,228 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52.

OKTA opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.