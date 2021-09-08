Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

