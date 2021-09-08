ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of ITT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

