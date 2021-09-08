Italo Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $16,645.08 and approximately $1,142.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00126594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00176983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.23 or 0.07165298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.38 or 1.00026391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.27 or 0.00729528 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.