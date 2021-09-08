iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 559,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

