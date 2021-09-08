iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

IJK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,407. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

