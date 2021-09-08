iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $271.62. 36,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

