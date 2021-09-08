iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

