iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $469.15 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $476.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.45.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

