iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

