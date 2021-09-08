iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.