iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 671,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 3,481,955 shares.The stock last traded at $64.03 and had previously closed at $65.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.