iShares MSCI India ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 23,072 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 1,294 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

