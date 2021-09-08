iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 116,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 111,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. 1,324,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,771,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

