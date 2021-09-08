iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

