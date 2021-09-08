iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $113.94. 302,606 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.