iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 329.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 909,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,818,868. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

