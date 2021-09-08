iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 315,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,275. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.